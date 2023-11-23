Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

