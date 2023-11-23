Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.86. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.