B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

