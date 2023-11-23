Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,448.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,101 shares in the company, valued at $686,448.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 544,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,461.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 829,780 shares of company stock valued at $380,583. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

