Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

