Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REED

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED opened at $2.07 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.