Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
