Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

