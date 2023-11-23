Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Shares of ODC opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 272,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

