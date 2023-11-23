TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.18.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

