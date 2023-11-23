StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 3.6 %
WYY opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.