StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.6 %

WYY opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

