Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Tuniu Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $4,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

