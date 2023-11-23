Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.