Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.27 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

