StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

