ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.87 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

