Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires £99,981.42 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,911 ($111.49) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($125,086.23).

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,098 ($113.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,870.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,980.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,192.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($143.88) to £111 ($138.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

