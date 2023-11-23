StoneX Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 27th (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.
StoneX Group Trading Down 0.6 %
StoneX Group stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. StoneX Group has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 over the last three months. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
