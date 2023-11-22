Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $673.55. The company had a trading volume of 331,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,805. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $678.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

