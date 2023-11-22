Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,475,447. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

