Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. 1,036,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

