Sei Investments Co. Has $96.52 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $96,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.77. 1,855,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.