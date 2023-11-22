Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

ABT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. 1,563,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

