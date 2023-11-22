Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,019,727 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,129,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 7,332,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,471,068. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

