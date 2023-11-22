Sei Investments Co. Sells 324 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $69,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.29. 308,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.