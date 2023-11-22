Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $411.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.