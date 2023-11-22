Algebris UK Ltd Has $293,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.