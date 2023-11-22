Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,386,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,945,105. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 993.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

