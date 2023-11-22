Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Billion Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Meta Platforms worth $12,607,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. 5,675,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,092,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.38 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.