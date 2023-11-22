Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,557,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,448 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,108,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,998. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

