Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,619,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Medtronic worth $2,250,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.18.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,003. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

