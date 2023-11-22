Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $254.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

