Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.