Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

