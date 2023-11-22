Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $92,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,447. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $409.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

