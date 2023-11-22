Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Danaher worth $3,221,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

DHR stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.55. 1,096,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average is $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

