Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of NextEra Energy worth $2,712,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,717. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

