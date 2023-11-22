Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 338,077 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $7,111,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $559.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

