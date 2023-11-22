Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 486,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,438. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

