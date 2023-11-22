Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 218,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,466. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.