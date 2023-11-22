Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down to $382.65

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.65, but opened at $360.98. Deere & Company shares last traded at $359.11, with a volume of 1,438,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

