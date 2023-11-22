Element Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of A stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 806,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,089. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

