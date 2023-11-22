Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 388,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of United Parcel Service worth $2,430,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. 654,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.