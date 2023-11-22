Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,930,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,968,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $409.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.