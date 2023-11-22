Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,839 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. 325,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

