Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.67. 703,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $4,597,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

