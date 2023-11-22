Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $64,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $263.41. 493,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

