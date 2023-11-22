Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,717 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $390.99. 24,373,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,481,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $393.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

