Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 166 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,140. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.