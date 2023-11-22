WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 684 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.