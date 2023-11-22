Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $10.97 on Wednesday, hitting $206.70. 1,712,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.35.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.