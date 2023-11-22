WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 661 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.75. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

